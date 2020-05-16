The yacht’s ex, Jennifer Lopez, valued at$ 28 million, which it will catch fire in Miami, fl – 19/12/2019

The yacht, the singer Marc Anthony, the ex-husband of the united states, Jennifer Lopez, has caught fire at a port in Miami (USA).

According to TMZ, the yacht, named Andiamo started a fire for unknown reasons on Monday night, and firefighters acted quickly to prevent the other ships in the port were carried out.

More video from the Watson Isla.

where’s the 120-foot motor yacht said to be owned by Marc Anthony is on fire, looking like a total loss, at the Island Gardens Marina. The injuries reported as of late Wednesday night. 45+ firefighters have been battling flames and smoke from the boats and the dock. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/MGC00vYDzO — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) December 19, 2019

The Andiamo, however, it was not considered to be a “total loss” by fire. Valued at US$ 7 billion (more than us$ 28 million), the luxury vessel was 36 feet long.

The yacht had five rooms and a capacity to host up to 12 persons. Barbecue grill, TV, satellite tv, internet wi-fi, jacuzzi bath tub, and the stations for the many jet-skis are among the amenities available to you.

Anthony, who was married to Lopez from 2004 to 2014, was posting pictures of partying on the boat with friends and as a producer DJ Khaled.

Shaking it up in Miami with my boys. pic.twitter.com/9W1Sk1mdUq — Marc Anthony (@MarcAnthony) April 16, 2018

