WITHOUT The unbelievable amount of Halloween costumes for Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and kids

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian celebrated the most with a this Halloween in the company of their children, where they shared later on the photos of the masks in the social network, which is to be talked about.

The family of the rapper and put something in between the subject and the foreigner, the advantage to define a style, such as “Worms in the West”.

It is not possible to see the face of the West, is hidden by your own skin. The children (Ps, North St, and Chicago) don’t seem to be very happy with the clothes….

See it here: