50 Cent, if he is to be represented as the Taylor Swift in the wall, and threatened to harm the artist

When 50 Cent saw that the most recent billboard listed it as ” Taylor Swift, he promised to tackle the street artist responsible for.

50 Cent is getting more and more angry (but also more and more fascinated, it seems, with a series of murals, which he painted as the well-known figures differently. The street artist Lushsux is known for painting celebrities like other celebrities, in order to produce results tends to be comic, you have to abuse it a little to 50 in the last few days. A painting of Fif such as Tekashi 6ix9ine, Donald Trump, and Post Malone’s, to name a few.

At the beginning of this week, and it was mixed with 50 Cent, the former communist leader of China, Mao Zedung, while Fif is the confound with Kim Jong Un. Now, Lushsux has continued to “50 weeks” – he’s thinking about making the “50 month” – with a new mural, and the Fif is really starting to get irritating.

“Man, look at that shit,” he wrote in the picture of the “Swifty-Cent coins,” along with an emoji of a face with an ugly. “What the fuck is wrong with this guy, he’s not for you.” He has also posted a video of the Lushsux creating a work of art, threatening to harm the artist’s work. “Swifty cents, I’d like to hit that son-of put* and at the back of his head as he did so,” wrote the rapper. Prior to this the representation of the Fif, as the ex-girlfriend of America, Lushsuxx chose to paint the Fif, as he will himself, for a change, but a minor outrageous.

“Woooowww 50’s without the” the artist wrote on the picture, which shows the Fif-wearing a hat in navy blue from the Door without the flap. Fif also shared this piece on his Instagram, speculating that someone might be paying for the Lushsuxx in order to use it as their main subject.

“He’s made another one, what’s going on,” he wrote in the 50s. “If I figure it out, let me find someone to pay them to do it.” Later on, Lushsuxx denied that he had been commissioned to do these murals in the Fif. Check out the pictures below.