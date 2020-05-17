All told, with the help of Lady Gaga, and Cameron Diaz’s weight is 45 kg, which shows the journal – Monet

+



The singer Lady Gaga; Adele; ” and actress Cameron Diaz (Photo: Instagram/Getty Images)

The latest pictures of Rumor has come up, impressing their fans in the social networks, because of its appearance, the more lean muscle – the singer’s first 45 lbs in the last few months.

And, according to the newspaper, The Mirror, Adele has enlisted the help of a few of your friends, celebs – Lady Gaga, and Cameron Diaz to change his way of life, and make your diet about a thousand calories in a day.

The singer Stars in the act done while on vacation in the Caribbean, where he told a fan to have lost 45 pounds, (Photo: Instagram)

Gaga has been carried out to present The. to trainer Harley Pasternak, who has also worked with famous like Ariana Grande and Megan Fox.

“Rumor has it that you are feeling amazing at the moment, and your weight loss is related to a number of things, but it’s also getting hints of a Harley,” said a source to the publication. “Lady Gaga has told he how bright the Harley’s. And this convinced them All to get in contact.”

Singer: Lady Gaga (Photo: getty images)

In addition to the physical activities, led by Harley, Adele also went on a strict diet, which consisted of three juices, a green, and a meal a day for three days a week and eating up to 1200 calories in the other four.

Actress Cameron Diaz (Picture: Instagram)

For this reason, she has hired chef Jason Harley. The professional has been recommended by the american actress Cameron Diaz, who is “not a fan of cooking, especially when you are on a diet,” said the source.

“Their meals were things like shrimp stir fry, with pasta, wheat, chicken, kale, collard greens, and her treats were a small chocolate made with cocoa powder, dates, turmeric, and macadamia nuts,” said the insider.

The singer Stars in a photo shared on Instagram by the end of 2019 (Picture: Instagram)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.