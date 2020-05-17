Amber Heard read a letter about a Wife on the anniversary of the #MeToo

To celebrate the one-year anniversary of the dissemination of the movement #MeToothe Porter Magazine he was also the host of the event Outstanding Women Of Color (Women Are Awesome). With a number of presentations and talks, the actor Amber Heard went up to the stage to read a letter that she wrote two years ago about “the most difficult and painful of his life.







Amber Heard at the American Music Awards in the year 2018 Photo: Mike Blake / Reuters

Before you read on, the letter to the star Aquaman dedicated to the “sisters of silence”, explaining that, “at that time, my voice was alone, he seemed alone, at the very least. The Porter Magazine he has published this letter, while he was still very very difficult, and that’s why I feel honoured to divide up this space with so many of the women are strong-willed and powerful. I just wanted to take a moment to tell you how grateful I am, and well, it’s pretty crazy how much these words are relevant to you right now, two and a half years later.”

The actress then proceeded to read the letter.

“We’re going to start with the truth, bare and raw. When a woman talks about her suffering in public, about the injustice, it will be met with hostility, cynicism and shame, instead of help, concern, and support. Your motives will be questioned and the truth will be ignored. It doesn’t matter how awful or terrifying it is to survive a war and it can be a lot more easy compared to what comes next. Can you imagine why so many of us feel that we have to be quiet, or to try to maintain our own security so as not to lose your dignity. The fear of being ostracizada the company is one of the prospects, the more frightening it is. But I’m here to tell you that you don’t need to be that awful. It is not easy to defend yourself, and the truth is on your own, but the world is changing. On the side of each other, as women, we know the army of the voice, and we can no longer accept in your life.”

Heard he wrote a letter to your troubled marriage Johnny Deppof those who divorced at the end of 2016, after the allegations of physical abuse, and mental well-being. All of the money that she got from the settlement you have made with the sun, so as not to take up the legal case of the two-the trial has been given to the institutions that are fighting and helping victims of domestic violence.

