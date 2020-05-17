Andrew Garfiel and Emma Stone are back together, according to tabloid Entertainment

Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone are back at it. According to the tabloid, a british The Sun, the actress is currently travelling frequently to London where Garfield is at work in the play Angels in America.

A source told the tabloid that they are always found behind-the-scenes at the end of the presentations, and they have already been seen hand-in-hand. “For the love of Andrew’s for Emma, never finished, and now they are falling in love again”.

Emma has been living in New York city and the shooting of the serial Maniac of the Series. The conflict of schedule between the two of you are doing with what they bring to this re-engagement with time. “There is a lot of history between them, but both of them are occupied.”

Emma and Andrew dated for three years, and came to star in the movie of the second trilogy of Spider-Man. The relationship ended in October of 2015, but if they were to meet back at the Oscars this year.

