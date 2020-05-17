Auction is for a Covid will be the gowns worn by Beyonce, J. Lo and other celebrities – Marie Claire Magazine

+



Be Blanchettbo of Gold, and 2020 shall have the dress to the Glo (Picture: Getty images)

Anyone who ever wanted to have in the wardrobe on the red carpet as your favorite celebrity? For all the fans of Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Julia Roberts, Cate Blanchett, and Cardi B-you now have the chance to finish off the looks of the muses. The stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who dresses up in Roberts and Blanchett, among the other actors in Hollywood have launched a charity auction featuring clothes from designers such as Louis Vuitton, Ralph & Russo, Georges Hobeika, Azzi & Osta, and Christian siriano’s hairstyles, among other things.

The dress for the brand Azzi & amp; Osta worn by Beyonce at the festival to pre-stage the 2018 is also entered in the auction (Photo: Playback)

The Cool Relief as it’s called, is a partnership with the online auction site eBay to help you to Direct Relief, a humanitarian organization in the global, and for their efforts during the pandemic of the coronavirus. The auction of the digital, is located in the eBay.com/chicrelief you’ll begin on the 17th of may at 19h. ET and ends on may 27.

The dress of Jennifer Lopez that will be auctioned (Picture: Getty images)

The auction includes the dress, the fabric Mirco Giovannini, which Beyonce wears in her music video “1 + 1”, the dress, couture pink, fender, George Chakra, that Jennifer Lopez used at the American Music Awards in the year 2018, and an overall Yousef Aljasmi of beads worn by the rapper Cardi B. on the Golden Globe awards. The stars of ” Hollywood’s chosen the dress in yellow (lemon for the designer, in English, Mary Katrantzou, and worn by Cate Blanchett on the Golden Globes the year 2020; slit dress from Christian siriano’s hairstyles that Amy Adams wore at the party for the Oscar’s Vanity Fair, in 2018 at the earliest, and a look at North America and the Julia Roberts-to the front of the 2015, the Hammer Museum.

“I really wanted to do something to help out the staff on the front line to get the basic protection needed to fight off this virus,” said Stewart, the WWD, and in quarantine at home in Santa Monica, Calif., with her husband and two children. “Through this fashion show special on eBay, with 100% of the profits directly benefit the Direct Relief which is incredible.”

Dress up Amy Adams to the party’s post-Oscars Vanity Fair in 2018 (Picture: Getty images)

You’ve tapped into the Beauty of Everything today? Every day has a new rating of the product in the most diverse platform in the beauty of the country.