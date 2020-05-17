Bono, of U2, says that the songs from Adele, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Others Eilish would have saved his life

The singer, Bono Vox, from irish band U2, has decided to celebrate his 60th birthday with a list of songs that “saved his life”. The list, which is published on the official website of the band, it brings up the “Chasing Pavements” from Adele, “Freedom,” of Her, “Born This Way” from Lady Gaga, and even “everything i wanted” the teenage girl Was Eilish.

“These are a few of the songs that saved my life. The ones that I could not have lived without it. The ones that have led me to many different places, from 0 to 60 years of age. For all the scrapes, all sorts of hassles, from the seriousness to the game, and for the joy, especially of joy. I would like to thank all the artists and everyone else who helped make them, he has published work in the.

He has also made comments about some of the range you have selected. On “everything i wanted”, the Others Eilish: you wrote: “I join in their song and it is a beauty that is dark, incredibly-vulnerable, and terrifying, fearless, and a matter of concern”.

Check out the full list:

Luciano Pavarotti, Bono & Zucchero – Miserere

The Sex Pistols – Anarchy In the UK

Kanye West – Black Skinhead

Was Eilish – everything i wanted

David Bowie – Life on Mars?

The Beatles – I Want to Hold your Hand

The Ramones – Swallow My Pride

The Clash – Safe European Home

Public Enemy – Fight The Power

Patti Smith – People Have the Power

John Lennon – Mother

The Rolling Stones – Ruby Tuesday

Elton John – Daniel

Andrea Bocelli – Con Te Partiro

Elvis Presley – Heartbreak Hotel

Johnny Cash – Hurt

This Mortal Coil – Song to the Siren

Kraftwerk – Neon Lights

The Fugees – Killing Me Softly With His Song

Prince – When Doves Cry.

Daft Punk feat Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers – Get Lucky

Madonna – Ray of Light

JAY-Z feat Alicia Keys – Empire State of Mind

Talking Heads – Love Goes to Building on Fire

Lou Reed – Satellite of Love

The Verve – Bitter Sweet Symphony

Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart

New Order – True Faith

R. E. M. – Nightswimming

Adele – Chasing Pavements

The Arcade Fire – Wake Up

The Pixies – Monkey Gone to Heaven

Oasis – Live Forever

Iggy Pop – Lust for Life

Gavin Friday – Angel

Massive Attack – Safe From Harm

Kendrick Lamar feat U2–) XXX

Bob Marley & The Walers – Redemption Song

Echo and the Bunnymen – Rescue

Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit

Pearl Jam – Jeremy

Bob Dylan – Most of the Time

Beyonce feat Kendrick Lamar – Freedom

Depeche Mode – Walking In My Shoes

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Into My Arms

Simon & Garfunkel – The Sounds of Silence

Coldplay – Clocks

INXS – Never Tear Us Apart

New Radicals – You Get What You Give

Angélique Kidjo – Agolo

Lady-Gaga – Born-This-Way –

Frank Sinatra & Bono – Under My Skin

David Bowie – Heroes

Simple Minds – New Gold Dream (81/82/83/84)

Sinéad O’connor – You Made Me The Thief Of Your Heart

Van Morrison – Sense of Wonder

Bruce Springsteen – There Goes My Miracle

Daniel Lanois – The Maker

Peter Frampton – Show Me The Way

The Bee Gees – Immortality – Demo Version