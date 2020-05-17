Bono, of U2, says that the songs from Adele, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, and Others Eilish would have saved his life

The singer, Bono Vox, from irish band U2, has decided to celebrate his 60th birthday with a list of songs that “saved his life”. The list, which is published on the official website of the band, it brings up the “Chasing Pavements” from Adele, “Freedom,” of Her, “Born This Way” from Lady Gaga, and even “everything i wanted” the teenage girl Was Eilish.
“These are a few of the songs that saved my life. The ones that I could not have lived without it. The ones that have led me to many different places, from 0 to 60 years of age. For all the scrapes, all sorts of hassles, from the seriousness to the game, and for the joy, especially of joy. I would like to thank all the artists and everyone else who helped make them, he has published work in the.
He has also made comments about some of the range you have selected. On “everything i wanted”, the Others Eilish: you wrote: “I join in their song and it is a beauty that is dark, incredibly-vulnerable, and terrifying, fearless, and a matter of concern”.
Check out the full list:
Luciano Pavarotti, Bono & Zucchero – Miserere
The Sex Pistols – Anarchy In the UK
Kanye West – Black Skinhead
Was Eilish – everything i wanted
David Bowie – Life on Mars?
The Beatles – I Want to Hold your Hand
The Ramones – Swallow My Pride
The Clash – Safe European Home
Public Enemy – Fight The Power
Patti Smith – People Have the Power
John Lennon – Mother
The Rolling Stones – Ruby Tuesday
Elton John – Daniel
Andrea Bocelli – Con Te Partiro
Elvis Presley – Heartbreak Hotel
Johnny Cash – Hurt
This Mortal Coil – Song to the Siren
Kraftwerk – Neon Lights
The Fugees – Killing Me Softly With His Song
Prince – When Doves Cry.
Daft Punk feat Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers – Get Lucky
Madonna – Ray of Light
JAY-Z feat Alicia Keys – Empire State of Mind
Talking Heads – Love Goes to Building on Fire
Lou Reed – Satellite of Love
The Verve – Bitter Sweet Symphony
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart
New Order – True Faith
R. E. M. – Nightswimming
Adele – Chasing Pavements
The Arcade Fire – Wake Up
The Pixies – Monkey Gone to Heaven
Oasis – Live Forever
Iggy Pop – Lust for Life
Gavin Friday – Angel
Massive Attack – Safe From Harm
Kendrick Lamar feat U2–) XXX
Bob Marley & The Walers – Redemption Song
Echo and the Bunnymen – Rescue
Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit
Pearl Jam – Jeremy
Bob Dylan – Most of the Time
Beyonce feat Kendrick Lamar – Freedom
Depeche Mode – Walking In My Shoes
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Into My Arms
Simon & Garfunkel – The Sounds of Silence
Coldplay – Clocks
INXS – Never Tear Us Apart
New Radicals – You Get What You Give
Angélique Kidjo – Agolo
Lady-Gaga – Born-This-Way –
Frank Sinatra & Bono – Under My Skin
David Bowie – Heroes
Simple Minds – New Gold Dream (81/82/83/84)
Sinéad O’connor – You Made Me The Thief Of Your Heart
Van Morrison – Sense of Wonder
Bruce Springsteen – There Goes My Miracle
Daniel Lanois – The Maker
Peter Frampton – Show Me The Way
The Bee Gees – Immortality – Demo Version