Coronavirus: the Pregnant woman, Katy Perry is seen at the airport leaving for the Australia, Who

+



Katy Perry comes out of Australia, in the midst of an epidemic of the Coronavirus (Foto: The Grosby Group)

Katy Perry has managed to get out of Australia, heading to Los Angeles in the midst of an epidemic of the Coronavirus. The singer, who is expected her first child with Orlando Bloom, he was in the country to show up at the end of the World Cup, Cricket T20, that was held on this Sunday (8th) in Australia.

find out more

Without the protective masks, but wearing a hoodie, headphones and holding a pillow, she ran through the airport in Sydney on Thursday (12), we travel to the Los Angeles area.

The singer had already shown concern with the situation of the epidemic and has even postponed her marriage with Orlando Bloom because of it. At the beginning of the Thursday, inclusive, it should give a press conference at the local press, but have chosen to stay confined in the hotel I was staying, fearing that he might get infected.

It is worth noting that the actor’s Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilsonthat was in the city at the expense of the recording film of the actor was tested positive for the COVID-19, and remain in quarantine on the site.

find out more

ORLANDO BLOOM IS IN QUARANTINE

Katy is heading back to the house to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, but if you find a partner for life, with Orlando Bloom, in the precautions against the disease. It turns out that the actor was in Prague and running the series Carnival Rowthat had the recordings on the charts for an account of the epidemic.

The Stories of Instagram, the actor told in a series of videos in which they were wrapping up the job. “This is a goodbye to the people we are going to the house to be quarantined,” said the actor, 43-year-old

find out more

Katy Perry comes out of Australia, in the midst of an epidemic of the Coronavirus (Foto: The Grosby Group)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.