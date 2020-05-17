Demi Lovato reveals that he no longer speaks with Selena Gomez, and the Jonas Brothers.

Demi Lovato you want the best for everyone, but that doesn’t mean that everyone in the world is still a part of her life.

Now, nearly two years after being admitted to the hospital because of an overdose, the life of the one shown in the The Grammy awards has changed. It has a new owner, a new single and a new philosophy of life.

“For this reason, the song that I released called ‘I Love Me’ (‘I Love you’ in Portuguese) – we’re doing fine all alone“she said to the Ellen DeGeneres when you talk about the meaning of the song. “We don’t need a partner“.

Even though the singer is going to walk in their own way, and some of his friends, the famous are no longer part of it. As an example, she revealed in a new interview for the magazine Harper’s Bazaar you do not have any more contact with the The Jonas Brothers.

Even though you have not said anything about the reason for being turned away, Lovato also spoke about her relationship with the other star of the Disney: Selena Gomez.

“When you grow up with someone, you’ll always be in love with him or her. But we are no longer friends, so [aquele post no Instagram Stories] it seemed to be made…it, ” said Lovato before I think it’s better in that I was going to talk about. “I will always love her, and I wish the best for you all“.

For those who don’t know, Mexico has made a post on the Instagram Stories in January, praising the emotional performance of Demi at the The Grammy-2020 the music Anyone. “I wish I had the words to describe just how beautiful, inspiring, and well-EARNED, this time it is. Demi, I’m so happy for you…. Thank you for your courage“.