Halle Berry revealed that she had suffered from discrimination: “the Target of the worst in-jokes” – Marie Claire Magazine

Halle Berry, remember you have been a victim of racism at the school (Picture: Getty Images)

Today, Halle Berry is one of the actresses most acclaimed in the world, its the past, it was not even a little bit easier. The actress has been the victim of racism while I was studying in a school in a suburb of Cleveland, in the United States.

“Due to the fact that my mother is white and my father is black and we were called to Ariel, and so on,” she told the magazine “People” about how he was studying with his little sister in a school made up of mostly students, white. “We were the target of the worst jokes”.

The first black to win an academy award in the best actress category, she told a story of how racism incluenciou his behavior over the life course. “I believe that my need to please others and the desire to accomplish my goals, as a result of my trying to prove that he was at least as good as all the students are white,” he said. “I used to feel inferior, and I thought to myself: ‘if you can’t be better than them at everything, then I’ll be as good as them.”

And she got it. Before he became a movie star, the united states, and graduated with honors in high school, he joined the staff of the leaders of the crowd, and took the positions of editor of the school newspaper, a representative of the class, and the mascot of the team. It is good for you?

