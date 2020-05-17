Halle Berry, says he is “deeply hurt” and then re-evaluates the significance of his victory at the Oscars – News in film

The first black woman to receive the award for best lead actress, Berry observes that the awards of 2002 did not represent a significant change in the status quo of racial diversity in Hollywood.

In 2002, a visibly moved, Halle Berry was in tears at the awards ceremony of the academy award-to be awarded as the best actress for her work in The lord’s Supper. At the time, the actress is black, became the first woman to be a non-white to win the main prize of the action, and he dedicated his award “to all women of color, anonymous, without a face, who now has a chance because this door has been opened in the night.”

A decade-and-a-half later, none of the other actress in the black, won the same award, that the Berry, the actress said he “deeply offended” by this. In an interview with Teen Vogue, the actress said that the evidence is “problematic, to say the least”.

In 2016, it’s just the actors and actresses whites occupied the top 20 nominations for the awards of the operation, which involved the society, and active in the social networks, who expressed his displeasure at the posts with the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite. Berry said that is to bear witness to what she considered a despretígio to work as a actors in non-white was “one of the most memorable downs of my professional life.” The issue has generated an intense debate between the artists, the Academy announced that they would give more attention to the subject, and in the following year, the list of nominees was more racial diversity than in the previous year.

“I don’t remember where it came from that speech because I don’t have anything planned,” said the actress at the mention of his speech on the victory in the Series. “I knew that Sissy Spacek was going to win. The feeling was just what I was ruminating in my mind throughout the whole process.” In the meantime, after the #OscarsSoWhite, the actress felt frustrated. “I thought to myself, Wow, that moment didn’t mean anything. Nothing. I used to think that had meant something to you, but I’m not sure it meant anything.”

Between 2002 and 2017, the only two black actors (Jamie Foxx and Forest Whitaker) have won the academy award in the category of the parent. The ones in black were the most prominent in the category of best supporting actress, which earned her awards, Jennifer Hudson, Mo’nique, Octavia Spencer, Lupita Nyong’, and Viola Davis at the same time. Since the victory of the Father, four actresses black women (Gabourey Sidibe, Viola Davis, Quvenzhané Wallis, Ruth Negga) have been nominated for the main prize of the action, but didn’t win.

“I’m deeply saddened by this,” continued Berry. “This has inspired me to try and get involved in other ways as well, and it is for this reason that I want to get going. I want to produce more films. I want to start making the most of opportunities for people of color. I have deep conversations with the members of the Academy, and I’m trying to think of a way to insert more diversity into the Academy.”

Last Thursday, the Academy released a list of 774 new actors, directors and other film industry professionals who were invited to be part of the body of the members of the institution that is responsible for the academy awards. Between 2015 and 2017, the number of women who were invited to join the Academy, grew by 359%, but they are still in the minority. The guest list for this year has 39% female and 61% of men in the professional you have selected. Between 2015 and 2017, the number of members of non-white people of the Academy, grew by 331 percent, but blacks, asians and members of other ethnic groups yet they represent only 13% of the total number of the members of the organization.