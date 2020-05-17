In the Harry Potter series turns 20 years old in Brazil, and to the following by ticking the generations

There are books that tell a good story, reminded of it from time to time, and the other, whose plots and characters are not to take leave of the reader after the last page. Some of the works will remain in the everyday lives of those who read it for the rest of my life. Without asking permission, ressignificam dreams, and get a dimension that goes beyond any of the boundaries between the understanding of the rational, that what we read is just a story to show up. Without a shadow of any doubt, the first of the Harry Potter series written by british J. K. Rowling, is one such example.

There are seven books that have been adapted into eight movies, the theatre, and theme parks in both England and the United States, and it is marked as one of the great phenomena of literary texts from the contemporary world. The sales of the books go beyond the mark of us $ 450 million of copies all over the world, and all of these factors have led many experts to review the Harry Potter books as a landmark of the way as the children began to relate to the literature and to build a love of reading.

The first book in the series, Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone, was originally launched in 1997 and arrived in Brazil in 2000 by Rocco forte. There are only a few weeks ago marked exactly 20 years since the first edition, and the publisher released it at the end of April, with new editions in hard covers, illustrated by Brian Selznick, author of Hugo, in addition to the box set commemorating all of the books.

“Harry Potter represents, in fact, a game-changer in the publishing business, because, after the success of other publishers have also begun to invest in a book of young people. Twenty years ago, it was a gamble for Paul Rocco, who want to invest in books for the younger crowd, he did not think that would be it. But it turns out this is actually a book for the whole family. In addition to the universe of the fantastic, touches a lot on the universal theme of rite of passage from childhood to adulthood,” explains Bruno Zolotar, head of marketing at a publishing house.

The stories for the readers

The journalist, Lorena Aquino, he was nine years old when he won the Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone, and in August of the year 2000, about the same age as the protagonists, and it is part of a generation that came into adolescence, followed by the adventures of Harry, Hermione, and Ron.

“I don’t think that the presence of the series in my childhood and teenage years is that it is one of the few things I know for sure that I’m going to take you to your entire life. I don’t think in all the years of my life without having to be in the Harry Potter series. And even today, people remember about me when they talk to you in the Harry Potter series, are people who I don’t talk for years, then I tag it on something on social media. And I always love to be remembered for that. ‘Re stuck, there’s no way out, don’t go out on another date.”, account. “He was reading the Harry Potter series, which I’ve learned myself off from the whole world to read.”

All the hours of reading, the story had provoked in the City will increasingly be more and more close to the universe as magical and complex, was created by J. K. Rowling. When I was doing an exchange in the Uk in 2010 and was able to go up to London on the day of the premiere of the film Harry Potter and the Deathly hallows, it was 10 hours a day on foot, but you don’t go out. “I’m all alone and it was raining a lot. I was able to take a picture of almost all of the actors, and, with a piece of paper and a pen borrowed from another fan, I got autographs from Emma Watson and Julie Walters. It was a dream come true that I don’t know explain it to you! Vi, J, K, Rowling, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, all over the world.”

A student at the Marina in Walnut is a part of a new generation of readers to the Harry Potter series, and believes the series is still making so much success in the two decades after that because of the ease in identifying with the characters. She now has 16 years, and he began to read the story again at 10, when I had seen all of the movies, but I really wanted to get even closer to the world of harry potter.

From then on , as well as the City, have had the opportunity to visit the theme park of Harry Potter in Orlando, and in the studios of Warner Bros., in London, a couple of moments where you felt fully realized. “All of the books that have taught me many things, among them is the importance of hope, of loyalty to one’s friends, family, and self, and of self-discipline. As I have already said, albus Dumbledore: ‘happiness can be found in the times more difficult, if you remember to turn on the light.”

For the City, the Marina and many of the other readers, the Harry Potter series is about much more than just a series of books. It was as if all the spells created by J. K. Rowling, have come out in the paper, and it aroused a closer look at the magic of life.

Translation, and glossary



It is not possible to evaluate the two decades of the release of Harry Potter and The Philosopher’s Stone, and it does not highlight the excellent work of the translator Lia Wyler, who died in the year 2018 at the age of 84. Today, terms such as events, shifts in time, or animagus are the same for anyone who has read or watched the movies, and they have been a challenge for translation as they are terms of a universe that is completely invented by the author of the book.

At that time, Rocco has worked with the assistance of the officers of the J. K. Rowling, as well, reminiscent of Bruno Zolotar. “The words that don’t exist in Portuguese, it had to be created. The work has been followed by the author, even I don’t understand the language, since he was for the most part.”

All of this was the result, including a glossary of 2.145 the names of the spells, characters, places, objects, titles of books, ingredients for potions, among other terms, leading to the translation of the following books as well as the subtitles and the voice acting of the film.