It released the first image of Emma Stone as the villain

By
Stuart Swopes
-
0
27


During the panel, and Disney at D23, it was confirmed that the Emma Stone it will give life to your writing Cruella de Vil in the new film in the live-action movie. Although it does not have to appear in the panel, the first frame of the movie has been released, showing the behind featured as a character, as it takes two dalmatians to “walk” along with their henchmen: Horace and the World.

The cast also includes Emma Thompson, By Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fryarriving to the theater may-2021.



READ MORE:  Cruella, Emma Stone, has the debut delayed
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here