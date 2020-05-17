Jennifer, Lopez cites the importance of the Super Bowl era to have two singers in the Latin – 13/11/2019

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will sing along to the song during halftime of the next Super Bowl, a traditional event that marks the end of the NFL (National Football League), the biggest football tournament in the world.

A conversation with actor Robert Pattinson on the table, which is a part of the Variety magazine, the singer spoke about the importance of being on the side of the colombian Shakira on stage at the event, scheduled to take place on the 2nd of February, in the year that is to come.

“I’m working on it right now. I have the Video together. The two of us we are excited to have the opportunity to do so, as two female latinas in the Miami area,” said JLo.

The daughter of the puerto rican, Jennifer Lopez has told to the colleague that you want to show off the beauty of the latino culture.

“I think it’s important that the two Latin women who will be standing on the stage, even more so for the way that latinos are treated in this country. We are going to show that we are a culture that really, really specific, and it’s beautiful to come up with something for this country, and that it is necessary. I think it’s going to be an amazing time. That night, I want it to be a celebration of who we are. All of us, because we’re all in this together.”

The halftime show of the Super Bowl is considered to be one of the biggest events in the world. Names such as Michael Jackson, Madonna, Coldplay, and Beyoncé have performed at the end of the GAMES. In the last issue of the band Maroon 5, was also responsible for the cheer of the crowd.