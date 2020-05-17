Jennifer Lopez has not won a fee to participate in the film, The Coup – 18/11/2019

The Coup has been one of the biggest hits of Jennifer Lopez at the box office, there are also those who say that an artist can be nominated for an Oscar for his performance. Surprisingly, she revealed to GQ magazine that it has not earned any fee for his role in the film.

JLo has said that he has never been motivated by money, to the projects, especially the ones in which she is involved to the full.

“I did it for free, and is still producing. I have always been motivated by wanting to be a great actress, a great singer, a great dancer. I want to make movies, music, and The money comes as a result of this,” he said.

For her, the decision to receive for the work I was doing part of what the movie was proposing, to those who watch it.

“This was our first film where we did everything we wanted to. I hope that the people will know that it is the women who are in charge of it. We produce, we direct, we write, protagonizamos. We’re seeing men take advantage of women in the movies a long time ago, it’s nice to see the game turn around”.