Johnny Depp claims to have evidence that you did not beat She Heard

Johnny Depp you want to prove to you that you don’t hit Amber Heard. Having said that, I never would fight against the accusations of his ex-wife, Johnny it claims it now has evidence that you did not hit She.

This will be used in the case of defamation of him and against the tabloid’s british The Sunhe published an article in the By Dan Woottoncalling on the star to no less than “wife-batterer,“.

The article also was critical of J. K. Rowlingdid you allow Johnny to follow him into the franchise as well All the Amazing animals and Where they Liveeven after the allegations of assault against him.

“Today, we will file a non-exhaustive list of evidence that will rebut the allegations in the underlying fraudulent practices, against Mr. Deppthen, ” said the lawyer of the actor, Adam Waldmanin an announcement to the The E! News.

The article includes the following “dozens and dozens of tapes from the original“as well as “the statements of eye-witnesses, depositions, sworn recently discovered transcripts of the testimony of the 2016 olympics, in addition to for the messages between the Sun and where it came from #metoo“.

“We continue to give testimonies to the deep on this subject“added Adam.