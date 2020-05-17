Johnny Depp should star in the sixth film in the franchise, ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’

The involvement of Johnny Depp in a non-controversial you can get the actor from the movie ” Pirates of the Caribbean’ (Photo: Instagram/Playback)

The Folhapress

SAO PAULO – THE successful franchise “the Pirates of the Caribbean” should be a sixth film. According to Jerry Bruckheimer, 76, who was the producer of the first long series, and you will also be responsible for the next one, and the screenplay for the new film being made for quite some time. “We’ve been working on a rough draft right now, and we hope to welcome you in the near future and hand it over to the park. I hope you like it,” he said.

The new film might disappoint them, many of the fans who have followed the adventures of captain Jack Sparrow in the course of the year. “What we’re developing right now, we don’t know for sure what will be the role of Johnny. So, we’ll have to see,” said the producer during an interview with the portal Collider, and revealed that his Wife, of 56, you can even take part in the next one to long-on, but not of the world.

This may be leading to such resistance in relation to the Wife’s personal life in the sun, surrounded by several controversies in the past few years. The principal of these are the allegations made by his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 34, who accused him of being verbally and physically abusive during the relationship of them, which came to an end in 2017 at the earliest.

While being a part of the star is unknown, we cannot say the same for the script. About a year after the release of the last movie, “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Revenge of the New” (2017), it has been announced that the writers of the “Deadpool”, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, were in negotiations to write the story for the new feature. However, after a while they gave up on the project, which has been made by the writer of the Chernobyl disaster (HBO), Craig Mazin), in partnership with Ted Elliott, screenwriter and the other a long form.