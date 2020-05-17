Johnny Depp treats Amber Heard is in the$ 50-million in a defamation case, ” says the website to the Movie

One may think of the court of the other actors-Johnny Depp and wife Amber Heard has won over a whole new chapter. The actor was sued for libel in the amount of US$ 50 million (approximately us$ 188 million), according to the entertainment site, “The Blast”. In the process, the Wife contends that the allegations of abuse are made by the actress are fake.

According to the legal document obtained by the website, and the process of him from an article posted by the Heard in December 2018 at the latest to the newspaper “Washington a Post”. In the text, and the actress is said to have been a victim of abuse at different times in the course of a life. Although it is not explicitly mentioned in the ex-husband in the article, then, Heard seemed to refer to the allegations of domestic violence proved against the Wife by the year 2016.

“Heard island is not to be a victim of domestic violence,” said Depp, as well in the process.

According to the lawyer of the actor, “Depp never has been abusive to his ex-wife, Heard. The charges for 2016 are false, and that they formed part of an elaborate campaign to generate positive publicity for the Heard and to promote their career,” adds the report.

Heard, appears to be the case by means of the attorney, Eric M. George: "This is the last of the repeated efforts of his Wife to silence She Heard," he said in defence of the show.

“It won’t be silenced. The actions of the Wife prove that he is unable to accept the fact that their behaviour is abusive and ongoing,” the lawyer, Eric M. George.

Wife of 55 years, and Heard, 32, met during the filming of “the Diary of a Journalist, you are Drunk” (2011), and were married in February of 2015 officially, the divorce, in January of 2016. At the time, the actress asked for a divorce, and has thrown Wife in court for the damages, both physical and psychological.