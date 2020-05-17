Justin Bieber breaks record of Elvis Presley, lasted for 59 years

Justin Bieber he made history last week when he broke a record that Elvis Presley held by 59 years of age, but… does it worth it?

The singer of 25 years, has released Changeshis fifth studio album, on the last day of the 14th of February. The album is the seventh work from the Bieber who gets to the top of the charts, making it the youngest artist to put any more discs in the first place on the Billboard charts.

If you think that the math did not beat, I’ll tell you why: a disc of remixes, and an acoustic de Justin bieber were also on the bill.

In the case of a Hit, their next drive to get to the top of it was the soundtrack of the Blue Hawaiilaunched in 1961. At this time, the 26-year old, Who had already posted impressive nine studio albums, disk-to-disk from his solo career and his career with a prolific one in the movie. Until 1977, the year of his death, he would have already hit the mark of 41 in the discs that were released, including the soundtracks to the original versions.

So, is it fair to put Bieber as the most-capped player with Changes?

In any way, even to the social networks the officers of the King of the Rock, and gave congratulations to the “King of Pop”.

Yesterday, music history was made. What-does-the-King-of-Rock-n-Roll have in common with the 21st century, the King of Pop? Congratulations on setting a new record @http: / / https//t, co/nnxf61PWNa — Elvis Presley (@ElvisPresley) February 25, 2020

Justin Bieber

