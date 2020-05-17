Justin Bieber hits record-breaking pop Hit in the us album Change – 24/02/2020

The just-released seventh album, Justin Bieber-Change, debuted at the top of the Billboard chart in the U.S., breaking the record of Elvis Presley.

The singer’s canadian, 25 years old, is now a solo artist and youngest to reach seven albums and a number one.

On her Instagram, the blonde hair, and shared the information and thanks to the fans for this special moment in his career. “Thank you,” penned by ne-caption of the post.

Elvis was 26 years old when he scored his seventh in the rankings, with the Blue Hawaii in 1961.

The Changes, which is the first album of Bieber four years ago. The present study shows, the star is reflecting back on your time as a teen. There are a lot of bands that are dedicated to his wife, model and actress Hailey Baldwin.