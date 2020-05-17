Katy Perry denies that the partnership with Taylor Swift on new album

Katy Perry has said she is open to possibilities

Katy Perry has impressed a lot of fans and followers due to the changing and evolving with the new age. The singer has been shown to be more mature, and brought in a new style for the new album, which will be launched in the second half of the year. This Friday (the 15th), I have released one more song, called “Daisies” (the daisy). Fans have speculated about a possible collaboration with Taylor Swift, but unfortunately it was not to be.

However, in the absence of the partnership, in that the song did not make the “Katycats” have lost in the past. For this reason, there appeared more of the theories regarding the involvement of Swift in relation to any part of the record. But in an interview with the Hits Radio Breakfast-Katy-Perry has reported that there is no cooperation with new ex-enemy. “No, that’s not right”. However, I do not rule out the possibility, and he said that he was open to it. “But the fans are definitely excited for something like this to happen in the future, and I am always opened to you.”

And then, Katy Perry has said fans who are always looking for clues in the parts of the album, but that’s not all. “The fans are so fun, they look for clues all over the place. And we actually put it in our vision, our letters, our video clips, and content that you have created. But it’s not all about the slopes, some of it is just flowers.”

But, earlier, Perry had spoken in an interview with Extra TV about the partnership with Taylor on the song “Daisies”. “Well, you’re going to have to watch America Idol, to find out if the rumors are true or false“. In the words of the artist, has created a lot of hope in the fans, however, this didn’t last for a very long time.

Katy Perry has already made a stake in the music video, Taylor Swift

Last year, the singer Taylor Swift has released the video for the song, “You Need to Calm Down. Much to everyone’s surprise, at the end of the video, Katy-Perry-appears, dressed as a hamburger-and-Taylor-of-chips. They have their arms around each other in the midst of the war of the cakes, and showed that the dispute had been left to rot.

In the area where the singers and seal the peace, it is written, “Let’s Be Friends” (Let’s be friends). In the song he talks about bigotry, rivalry, and Lgbtphobia. In the letter, ” Taylor sings. “You just need to calm down, and then try to restore peace to the land, and to control his impulses to shout out about all of the people that you hate. Because you play on assisted I never did, none the less gay.”

During the clip, Taylor shows off the “snake” was created by me, in it was a Hook (2017), from the dead and making room for him. This means that the image of a dangerous and vicious was coming to an end.

The biggest rivalry in the world of Pop

Singers Taylor and Katy put on one of the biggest fights, if not the biggest-Pop-culture. It all started in the beginning of 2013 with the release of the song “Bad Blood” from Taylor Swift. In the letter he talks about a feud with an old friend of mine who was in great confidence. The singer confirmed that the song was about anyone in particular.

The fans were on high alert after the Taylor Swift confirms to Rolling Stone magazine that the song was an indirect. As a result, the “Swifties” have discovered that three of the dancers left the tour on “Red” to come back to do a show with Katy Perry, who was with her “Prismatic Tour,” at the time.

In response, Perry wrote the music to “Swish Swish,” which was a part of the album “Witness”. The song had teamed up with the rapper and singer Nicki Minaj, who had already starred in a disagreement, since settled, with the Taylor’s.

A lot of fans of, I got really upset with Taylor because she has re-released their music on streaming platforms on the same day as the release of the album is Dedicated.

But, at the same time, a Live in order to promote the Witness disk, I spoke about directly about a falling-out with Taylor. “I forgive you, I’m sorry for everything I’ve done, and I expect the same from her”.

In the year 2018 at the latest, when Taylor began to tour in support of the album, “Reputation”, I’ve sent flowers and a letter of pardon, and congratulate the singer for this new phase. Shortly thereafter, Taylor tweeted the Story with the picture of the present. In the end, the race came to an official close with the release of the music video for “You Need to Calm Down.

By: Adelmo Junior

Photo to outline: (Play/Metro FM).

