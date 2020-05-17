Katy Perry-this is listed for the series on Amazon

A producer of an audiovisual glanced at Perry, and he shouted out the ARTIST! The singer has been listed to perform in the upcoming season of the hit series “Carnival Row”, recently launched by Amazon, with her fiancé Orlando Bloom in the cast.

“I was just talking to Orlando Bloom the other day-about-Katy-Perry-at the close of the season. We’ve got to get Katy Perry in the sept. It would be a lot of fun. I really think that I would be a great ” tooth fairy,” said the producer and writer Marc Guggenheim in an interview with People magazine.

“Carnival Row,” is included in a case between a detective (man), and a fairy in a fantasy world of victorian. The cast counts with Cara Delevingne, that in the event of the premiere of the series was celebrated with the re-engagement between Katy Perry and Taylor Swift.