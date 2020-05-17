Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, Lil In X -, and SZA star in the new campaign for Calvin Klein

Today Calvin Klein the debut of a new campaign in the Spring of 2020 for the Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear, called “DEAL WITH IT.” The project is intended as a celebration of self-worth and acceptance.

Kendall Jenner, Justin Bieber, Lil In X -, and SZA are in the forefront of a new campaign for Calvin Klein, on the side of the musician, the colombian Maluma, model, and actress, Hunter Schafer and singer-songwriter, and actor of the Lay-a-way The. Filming for the follow-on was done by photographer Mario Sorrenti, while Bardia Zeinali has been chosen to be the video of the campaign.

Each and every photo in the project that shows the issue in his own world, bit of an exaggeration, mixing real thrills with a fantasy, you in the final analysis, as an ode to self-expression. The campaign to “DEAL WITH IT” acts as a continuation of the movement of #MYCALVINS for the brand, which will be supported by a digital and it companies, and third-party initiatives.

About Calvin Klein:

Calvin Klein, Inc., way of Calvin Klein, also known as CK, is an american brand founded in 1968 by designer Calvin Klein. It specializes in leather goods, accessories, lifestyle, home furnishings, cosmetics, jewellery, watches and ready-to-wear clothing. The company has an interest of a substantial market in commercial lines, as well as the clothes of the haute couture.

