Kendall Jenner talks about the anxiety during the quarantine, and recalls the attacks from the panic and the insane”: “can’t breathe”; watch it!

The quarantine of the fear by the coronavirus have undermined the mental health of a lot in the last few days. Kendall Jenner is one of those people. On Friday (the 15th), the model has revealed how she has been coping with the anxiety while you are living in the social isolation. In addition, she gave details of her fight with the anxiety from the time I was at a very young age.

On the vault, Kendall said: “For me, there are days that are really, really good, when I wake up in the morning and make a list of things I want to do is just a job, or just staying in the house. And I am, in some ways, very productive”. But it is not always the case. “On the days that you don’t really have a lot of stuff going on, I tend to get a little bit excited”revealed in a video on the project, “How Are You, Really?”.

Under these conditions, of Kendall, said that they were oscillating between good days and bad days. “And yet, I can tell you that my bad days aren’t the bestshe went on to explain that you are looking for “find remedinhos” to address these days, and to fight their anxiety. Among the things they have done, well, it’s out, read a book, or meditating, you are sitting on the outside of the house, or even take advantage of a “walking safely in quarantine”. Watch:

Kendall Jenner says anxiety, blocking, and talk about mental health

On Friday, Kendall, has also been interviewed on “Good Morning America” and pointed out that the anxiety isn’t something new in your life. “I was very, very young, and I remember feeling that I couldn’t breathe. I ran to my mom and said, ” Mom, I feel like I can’t breathe. Something must be wrong”reminds the top model.

Kris Jenner until he sought help for her daughter, but did not get much success. “It is, of course, I took her to several doctors just to make sure everything was okay physically, and I was in. No one has ever told me that I had anxiety,”you mentioned Kendall.

It was only a few years ago, after facing the attacks of panic, that she better understood the issues of mental health. “Maybe in three or four years ago, she [ansiedade] came with everything, fully, and with panic attacks the crazy, and, finally, I managed to get all the information you need about thishe said. Check it out:

"Mental health is a pandemic in its own right." @kennethcolereal launches the #MentalHealthCoalition with help from the @KendallJenner. The initiative brings together the mental health resources, and service providers in one place.

The star of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” also, you want to take your example, is participating in a campaign to raise awareness about mental health issues. “Honestly, I just want people to not feel so alone”he said. “At times I suffer from my own mental health issues. So, I was very excited. I was really ready to get involved in this”he said.