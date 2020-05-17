Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are ‘living’ on the opposite sides during the crisis

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s PHOTO: Reproduction/Instagram

Kim Kardashian has spent a lot of time in the bedroom with husband Kanye West and their children throughout the years. But in the course of the KKW and Beauty, est facing, the problems in the marriage, during the isolation of the multi-COVID-19. She and the hip hop music tm “living on the opposite side of the house. “Kim and Kanye are arguing [muito] and trying to attack during a pandemic,” said a source to The Sun.

“Kim’s est getting mad about, as it is accustomed to being active. There is also a lot of time alone with the kids for her. It is to be frustrated with Kanye west and thinks that he is not taking her weight in household responsibilities. They are staying at opposite ends of the house, in order to keep things civilized,” the source said.

In ms, the past, the other a person next to the couple told Us Weekly: “Kim and Kanye west’s the tm that is discussed a lot over the years. Kanye-est, really giving the nerve of her”. He, 42-year-old, allegedly made a small effort to give the room a wife, taking the children to Wyoming. A source told HollywoodLife: “Kim is really in need of a break and time alone so He took her to the hotel to take a break from it. She was in love with both of the kids, but like any of the I, an s, you need time for yourself. She needed a moment of the infants, and the shouting”. Now, He’s back in Los Angeles, the family returned to live in chaos.

Kim keeps busy with his studies in order to graduate-a lawyer that manages several business. In addition to his constantesposts merchandise for the KKW and Beauty, and the bullet SKIMS it, she also shares pictures of the children in the house on her Instagram. Kim and Kanye got married in 2014, and the share of the daughters of the North, 6 years, Chicago for 2 years, and the children’s Saint, a 4-year, and Ps, 1 year warranty.