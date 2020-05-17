Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima they are not back together – Today

Kourtney Kardashian and the former’ Younes Bendjima are back together again, in spite of rumors saying otherwise, at least that is what a source said to People magazine.

Even when you are having a good time in each other’s company, it doesn’t mean that they are dating. “They can spend some time together,” confirmed a source at the publication, noting then that they are just friends.

The statements that come immediately after they have been published photos of the former couple together in Los Angeles. In the pictures, Kourtney comes up with a torn smile on her face.

“There is definitely a relationship. They have known each other for a long time, and Kourtney-have fun with it,” the source added. “She’s not happy to be photographed with him. She’s trying to maintain his privacy,” she said.

It will be recalled that the sister of Kim Kardashian, 40-year-old, and model, 26, finished the novel over a year ago, more precisely in August of last year. Bendjima he was the first boyfriend in the public limelight, after the relationship ended with Scott Disick, which has lasted for nine years, and with whom, three sons together: Mason, nine, Penelope, seven, and in It, the four of them.