Kourtney Kardashian is seen holding hands with ex

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are coming out just by chance’, which tells People magazine.

The star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, was seen at the end of the week, hand-in-hand with her ex-boyfriend with whom it ended after he was cheating but sources close to believe that ‘there is nothing serious between them at the moment:

“You don’t have a commitment, and they are just having a great time.”, it guarantees to supply.

A whistle-blower confimou to the publication: “They can spend a quality time together. It’s more of a friendship. Maybe going out eventually. It’s definitely not a relationship. They have known each other for a very long time, and Kourtney are having fun with it. Even though she is not happy to be photographed with him. She’s trying to keep it all private.”

The coming together of the advantage of 40 years and the model 26 and it came to pass, a month later, it finds Younes, and another of his ex’s, Luka Sabbat, as he went out to have dinner in the restaurant The Nice Guy in Hollywood, with her sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.