Kris Jenner reveals who you are, your daughter’s, and granddaughter’s favorite – the one Who

+



Kris Jenner is the mother of the sisters Kardashian: Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Kris Jenner, took part in a prank that showed her daughter, and her granddaughter’s favorite. In the chat, it has also opened up the game on the whole, the controversy involving the departure of Kourtney’s reality shows. Symbol of the mother Kardashian-Jenner replied, that, at the time of the answer of your daughter’s favorite was the Khloe, and the Dream, it was his granddaughter’s favorite, she was the daughter of the Director, the only man in the clan.

Kris also said that Kim is the most intelligent among the members, and that her next grandchild will probably come from the Kourtney, Kylie or Kendall, the only one in the family who does not yet have any children.

Kendall, Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie, and Kim (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

The patriarch also spoke about the reality Keeping Up With The Kardashians and it was found that the outlet of Kourtney, was temporary: “I Think she just needed a break. You know when we have reached our limit? She ran into a wall, and I was frustrated, I felt empty and of little value. I felt that the sisters did not yet understand its limits. Then, after a while, she saw the light,” he said. “The money,” he added, “Ellen”, making the audience laugh.

find out more

Kris also mentioned the physical altercation between Kim and Kourtney at the bit KUWTK: “You do not see the two quarrel in this way, since they were in high School,” she said, remembering the fight at the beginning of the reality show between Kim and Klhoe, when the owner of the KKW and Beauty hit you in the head of the sister’s on a full scholarship, just because she spoke ill of her car, Bently. “I was like: this is ridiculous. Grow!”, he said.

HERE’S THE INTERVIEW:

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.