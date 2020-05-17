Kylie Jenner is shocked after receiving an earful from her daughter for a movie and Those

+



Kylie Jenner takes a scolding from her daughter during the movie (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Kylie Jenner proved to be skeptical to get an earful from his daughter, Stormi, from the age of two, as the two stood together in the animation Frozen 2. By means of videos posted on his Instagram, the entrepreneur, the 22-year-old said that he was shocked, because I have never seen a small, if you behave in this way.

“We are watching you Frozen 2 for the first time, and it was a lot of concentration. Because I have come to tell you that I love you. He said: ‘Stormi, I love you’ and she replied with ” Shhhh, mommy!’. I was in shock. She has never done this before. You tell Me to be quiet,” he said.

On the morning of Wednesday (12), and Has remained in the spotlight after it announced that it would be supporting their brothers and sisters, Robert Kardashian Jr.the only son of the Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the clan Kardashian.

According to the web site Radar OnlineRob, that was a picture of this on the reality tv show in the family until the middle of 2012, but dropped out of the program, when it started to have problems with depression and weight gain after the termination of the relationship with Adrienne Bailon, and the lack of success with their line of socks Arthur George.

After receiving help from Kris Jenner, and sisters of the clan, Kardashian, Rob, I would be scraping by, even at the expense of the help of the Case.

