KylIe Jenner wears dress by the powerful in the test, and the fans have asked themselves: “Cabbage?” – Who is the

Kylie Jenner (Photo Reproduction In Instagram)

The internet does not forgive, he – the same. Kylie Jenner shared with fans on Instagram some of the outfits that he used for a test on the cover of the magazine Haper”s Bazaar of the american, and the followers of the billion dollar 22 years of age and over, the jokes, and when you see the little sister of Kim Kardashian wearing an outfit of orange light, and full of ruffles.

“Cabbage, peach-colored?”, he wondered for a user. “You look beautiful, but it looks like you wrapped it in a paper higiêncio,” joked another fan. “We don’t have cotton candy in your life right now,” added a third.

Taking its inspiration from Marie Antoinetteone of the queens of France in the 18th century, the essay Has also received rave reviews. “The goddess”, “queen” and “the most beautiful in the world” have been two of the most common.

