Lady Gaga announces a feat with Ariana Grande; find out the details

It’s here! The singer Lady Gaga he announced that his new single Rain On Me it will be released next Friday (the 22nd). The music, with the participation of the singer Ariana Grande.
In order to let the fans of that taste, the pop diva shared a photo of the cover of the song. Rain On Me is the second official single from the Chromatica, a new album from an artist in new york.
After several leaks, Chromatica is the official release date for the 29th of may. The project, which is the sixth full-length studio album from the singer, will feature 16 previously unreleased tracks. With an aesthetic geared towards the elements of pop-culture, and nostalgic, such as tape, VHS, vinyl, CD, Chromatica, has called attention to the marketing. In the last week, the production announced the sale of the lingerie, and underwear-jockstraps custom.
