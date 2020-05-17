Lisa Kudrow bemoans the lack of diversity on ‘Friends,’ and you said that you would change in the series if it was filmed in a gift – Monetary

+



The six stars of Friends: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer (Photo: Playback)

Actress Lisa Kudrow surprised fans of the show ‘Friends’ when it comes to one of the lowest points, and the target of the criticism is contained in a series of star-studded for her, between 1994 and 2004 as well as the lack of diversity in the cast. Today, the 56-year-old ex-performer of a character, Phoebe has dealt with the subject in a recent interview with The british newspaper ‘The Times’.

Asked what he would do differently in the series, if it were to be written today, Kudrow said: “it would Not be such a cast is all white, it’s obvious.”

Lisa Kudrow (Photo: Getty Images)

Led by Kudrow on the side of Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, ‘Friends’ has always been the target of concerns over the low representation. In addition to having your main cast’s only white artists, the series was not playing a leading role in the greater diversity of sexual orientations.

Although we accept the criticism, Kudrow has considered the context in which the episode was produced, and he asked that this be taken into account when it is a question of the work.

The actress is Lisa Kudrow in a scene from the series “Friends” (Photo: Playback)

“I think that it should be seen as a time capsule, it is not because of what it does wrong,” he said. In the evaluation of it, with the production presented, including some aspects that are progressive for the ‘ 90s.

“There’s a character who’s wife found out they’re gay and she’s pregnant, and they have created a child together. Also, we have to try surrogacy. At that time, it was an improvement”.

Courteney Cox (featuring Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer at the dinner prior to the filming of the final episode of “Friends” (Photo: Instagram)

The actress also spoke about the success of the series, up to the present day: “It’s a comedy that’s funny, but it’s also about people connecting, and part of the appeal of it now is that you young people have such a nostalgia for the unconscious connections, even prior to the pandemic”.

A pandemic of a new coronavirus from the recordings of the much-anticipated special with the cast of ‘Friends’. The production show, the six actors gathered together, talking about the filming of the piece, and the best of their memories, behind-the-scenes of the show. The new date of the recording and the release of the special have not been announced.

Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Jennifer Aniston in a scene from “Friends” (Photo: Handout)

Like in our area? Click here to sign up for our newsletter and get more content.