May Refer To: Lady-Gaga – Stupid-Love

Lady Gaga has released this week the first single from their new album. “Stupid Love” is the best debut of the singer since 2011. It entered the Billboard occupies the #5. According to Billboard, this is the order’s sixth studio album, Lady of the sign, to the top 10 songs most heard in the United States.

“Nausea” is the song Di Ferrero, who is in 2019 at the latest, began her solo career, while giving you a break on the NX is Zero. This month, the single was released in the last year, she won a new version with the participation of Rashid. The music, reminiscent of the party and the mood relaxed. On this recording, Di, Ferrero, said: “This song is different from anything that I had done it, it’s more of a cover, in an atmosphere of Latin, but not out of my core.”

His debut in the Top50 ranking #42.

Doja Cat , 24-year-old, is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer in the united states. In the year 2018, with the first single “Mooo”, made the video viral and the one that set the tone for his entire career. At the end of last year, the artist released the album in Hot Pink, which has the song “Say So”, which came out as a single and went on the radio program in a number of countries in Europe. Hit the spot 16 on the parade of Hot 100 of the Billboard charts and is #10 of the stop is Euro40. It is one of the highlights of the Top50 at the end of the week.

Michael jackson’s Thriller by Michael Jackson, it is considered to be the best video of all time. it is from 1983 and was directed by John Landis. The work of Landis and Michael. It refers to the numerous movies-of-terrore-the-dance-of-a horde of dead people is considered to be the best choreography ever done for a music video.

INTERNATIONAL CHARTS

THE BILLBOARD HOT 100 AND AT #1: Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

WORLD CHART #1: The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

EURO 40 #1: The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

BACKGROUND – in March of 2003

1. Tribalistas “Ja Sei Namorar”

2. Avril Lavigne’s “Skater Boy”

3. The Initial Capital Of “More”

4. TATU All The Things She Say’s”

5. Charlie Brown Jr “Papo Reto”

THE BALANCE OF THE ROCK

The program is notable for the band Maroon 5 and their effects. The dual of the Rock, are also included in the program, among them the Indigo Girls and the Everly Brothers.

The GRAMOPHONE

The Album ‘Modern Sound’, was released by Ray Charles in 1962.

To listen to the radio:

The balance of the Rock – Sunday 21/ Tuesday – 00

The Gramophone Inforitmo – f – 19:10