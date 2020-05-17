Olivia, Rodrigo, to take after, Taylor Swift, repost their cover of “Cruel Summer”

It’s so nice to see when your favorite actors are also fans of some artist, and that’s exactly what happens Olivia, Rodrigo,“toHigh School Musical: The Musical: The Series”.

Olivia is a huge fan of the Taylor Swift and it was a shock when I found out that the singer has seen one of their shows, “Cruel Summer” no “Alone-Together, Jam Session” the MTV.

Taylor not only loved, but also shared the video on his Instagram Stories, drawing attention to Her.

Olivia, Rodrigo, was extremely surprised at the attitude of Taylor and went to her social networks to share and I was shocked.

“Taylor Swift tweeted about it. For personal reasons I’m going to pass out. I think I’ve never cried for such a long time”

“I look at this print and hang it above the crib for my first son.”

Will the two of you can provide a feat for me?

