Paranashop | Angelina Jolie or Selena Gomez?

Each and every woman has a different image, but it reflects who you are?

Have you ever wondered if it’s her face, hair, and visual, reflect you as you really are? Each woman demonstrates characteristics that are different. You can use it as an example Angelina Jolie, and Selena Gomez, both of the images have been kept separate. Angelina shows of strength, with a piercing gaze, since Better displays a sense of delicacy and softness to the touch. This is the image that is composed of factors that can be changed.

“We all have our own beauty, you just need to let it out,” says Ilse Gaedke, image and style consultant, chief executive officer of Lillys Advice. The consultant tells us that many women report on how the people around them have the wrong impression of his image for the sake of the look. “Sometimes the client has a personality that is fresh, but the shape of her face and her hair are very strong and sharp, which ends up giving a very different picture”.

To adjust for this and show you the image you want, a technique that is used is the visagism, which is on the face, the hair and make-up in combination more harmonious. Either Angelina’s or Better, you can get the look that you want, and it will show you who you really are, without the need to turn the world upside down.

When we change, everything around us is transformed as well. And if your eye makes you more than adequate, it can affect relationships in the future, and even in the workplace. “Some of the women did not reflect his high intelligence value or because they did not know that her look is not conveying that message. Don’t hide it, make it clear who you are by the first impression,” says Ilse.

Geared to those who others expect you to be is never a good option for you, a true person with a good self-esteem, and confident, always sure to stand out.

Service: Ilse Gaedke

Image consultant

Contact us at: (or 41) 99175-6998

@lillysconsultoria

www.lillysconsultoria.com.br

E-mail: [email protected]

Related