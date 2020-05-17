Reach: Fans participate in the out with-Katy-Perry





Last Friday (the 15th), Katy Perry he released his new single “Daisies,” and to advertise the arrival of the new track, which launches officially in the works for his next album, the fifth of his career, the singer chatted with fans from all over the world, using the Zoom, and of course, the brazilians were on the list.

Led by president Hugo Gloss, and the chit-chat with Katy Perry is currently pregnant with her first child, a daughter, talked about some of the themes of the most eagerly-awaited by fans, as was the recording of the music video for “Daisies”, made directly from your home, keeping within the recommendations for the quarantine and isolation of the social, against the new coronavirus, and what’s in store in the year 2020, a career of Katy Perry.

All the chat is in the Zoom between the Dedicated, Hugo Gloss, and all the fans you can view (or review), now with subtitles in Portuguese: