Rolling Stone · Jennifer Aniston approves of a version of a quarantine’ of the music, the Friends, and the fans go crazy, see

In the skit he plays with situations, out of boredom during a period of social isolation

Jennifer Aniston it has approved the release of quarantine,” to “I’ll Be There For You”, a song from the band The Rembrandtsalso known as the iconic opening theme for the second half of Friends.

The actress has shared a new version of the song on stories of Instagram, you have already had viralizado on social networks J. c. Stewart,the creator of the parody. The singer made a point of mentioning that the post of interpreter to the Rachel Green on the Twitter page.

“So. Jennifer AnistonI put myself in the stories, from Instagram to it. It is at this point that I would like to announce my retirement due to achieving something incredibly difficult,” joked the user.

So. Jennifer Anniston, to put me on her Instagram the story. It is at this point that I would like to announce my retirement due to having have peaked so unbelievably hard. pic.twitter.com/pdHCrqDIJW — J. c. STEWART (@jcstewart) April 28th, 2020

In the parody, Stewart he says, “So no one told you life would be like as well […] It looks like we’ll be staying here for a year now, there may be a day, a week, or a month, it is not clear”.

He also sings, “I’ll be here all day, looking in the fridge, I’ll be here all day, maratonandoTiger King I’ll be here all day, and you will be too”.

Listen to the new version of the opening of the Friends here.

