Lady Gaga use of the social network on Tuesday, the 24th, to announce the postponement is the sixth studio album Chromaticabecause of the pandemic coronaviruses. The new date, however, it should be released later in the year.

In the post, he began by saying that, “Above all, I want to make sure that everyone is staying safe and practicing social distancing. Please know that I am thinking of you.”

About the title, the singer wrote: “This is such a rough and scary for all of us, and even though I believe that art is one of the most powerful that we have to bring joy and healing to each other in times like this, it just doesn’t seem right to release this album, with everything that’s going on in the global pandemic.”

Still, he added: “At the time, I’d rather they spend that time focused on finding a solution. It’s important to me that the attention is on getting the medical equipment that is essential for health care professionals, making sure that the children who depend on public schools for the meals they receive is the care that they need, and to help those who are impacted financially by this pandemic.”

Check out the tweet:

Initially, Chromatica they will be released on the 10th of April, but now it will only be available to the public in the second half of 2020 – a date in advance. She has had a share, on the 28th of February, the first single from the band’s work, “Stupid Love”that was a great success and has exceeded the 48 million views on Youtube.

The highlight of the Her to promote the new album would take place in April and may, but were postponed partly due to the coronavirus. The performances in the summer are still acknowledged: “it is Definitely, also, I want to see it on the road for my tour CHROMATICA this…”, I wrote it.

