Selena Gomez is relieved to be over relationship with Justin Bieber, ” says the magazine

Photo: Reproduction / Instagram





Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are not together for a while, and they have gone quite differently. He is married, with Hailey, Bieber, and she has spent a longer time away from the spotlight, until they recently released the album “Rare” – which, by the way, is full of music, there is a very attractive, about his love affair with the singer.

However, it would appear that the relationship is the fact that, in the past, and, according to sources in contact with the magazine “Us Weekly”, she was extremely relieved to have finally closed that chapter of his life.

“She loves to be able to tell their truth through their art, and in his own way. It took a lot of discipline, obedience, and strength in order to regain their mental and emotional health,” said the insider.

Right now, the mind, the Affections are turned towards the future, focused on the source:

“She’s focusing on her mental health and her music, and isn’t actively looking for someone else to be in a relationship,” he said.

And Justin Bieber? “Well, he was married in November of 2018, with Hailey, and was most recently revealed during an interview for the program “Beat 1” is, that he was careless in his relationship with Selena, and that it was important for him to keep a marriage healthy in the world today.

“Well, in my previous relationship, I descontrolei and lost it, I was careless. [Com Hailey] I’ve been concerned with for a time for me to elevate and get me to focus on myself and try to make the right decisions, and all that sort of thing. And yes, I have improved,” said the singer.