Selena Gomez releases “Boyfriend”, “She”, and “Mercy”. Listen to the new song of the star

Selena Gomez has released the lyric video of the three new songs that are part of the deluxe edition of “Rare”, the newest work in the studio.

Launched in January last year, the album has been entirely re-set, it is not only with the addition of these songs, but it’s also a change in the order of the tracks. He’s also got a new cover, which can be seen at the end of the book. Check it out:

“Boyfriend” now, it’s the opening track from the new album:

“She”:

“Gift”:

And here’s the cover artwork for the new release of the new album: