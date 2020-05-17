Selena Gomez remembers when she first met Jennifer Aniston… in the bathroom – 24/01/2020

Selena Gomez reminded us that, when interviewed by Jennifer Aniston on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, and the first time I saw it in the star, and anyone who is a fan of as a child. Aniston is presenting the program, while Ellen takes a vacation.

“The production said to me that she is to meet me for the first time on television, has prompted Aniston. “If you please, remind me how this happened to you.”

“Well, no one really knew who I was, and you were in the bathroom wearing a little black dress,” began Gomez. “I don’t think that was the one event in Vanity Fair, or something like that. I was with my mom, and when I went into the bathroom, I saw you”.

“You’ve been very nice,” she said, still to name a few. “You had just stepped out of the bathroom. My heart just stopped. I surtei completely, and I ran up to my mum: ‘oh my God, did I just see Jennifer Aniston’s'”.

“I said ‘hello’ at least? We exchanged a few words. I hope that I have washed my hands,” joked the actress.

“Yes, yes, you’ve been great. You were all I wanted to do,” said Gomez.

Today, the two consider themselves friends, and she often goes to dinner at the home of the former star of Friends. “It is one of my own. She doesn’t look like a pizza,” says Aniston.

