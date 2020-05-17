Selena Gomez will make a series of cookery, to the HBO Max

The HBO’s Max he ordered a series of 10 episodes, the hollywood actress and singer Selena Gomezin accordance with the The Side. The production, however, will not be likely to, or will focus on her music career. In fact, this project will show you cooking in your quarantine and is receiving help from world-class chefs through a video call.

Check out the synopsis in the official series:

“As long as the practice of social isolation in the home, Selena has been spending more time in the kitchen thought it would be. But, in spite of your many talents, you still need to find out the skill of cooking is one of them. In each episode of this authentic, step-by-step, the Better will be the company’s the remote for a head chef that is different. Together, they will explore all the different varieties of cuisine, and share valuable tips and tricks, and to deal with all sorts of things, from the smoke coming out of the oven to a lack of ingredients. Each episode will feature a charity that is involved with the supply, and this is a series of casual, entertaining, and informative, will embrace both the difficulty and the joy of learning how to cook – as long as he invites the audience to do the same to the house.”

For the time being, the project does not yet have a title. It is expected that it will be released in the summer, or will be, at some point between June and September.

At the beginning of the year, Gomez released her third full-length studio album, Rare. The album counts with the participation of the Kid Cudi and 6LACK and brings with it the hit singles “Lose ” You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now.