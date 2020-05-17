Tame Impala plays the hit song of Lady Gaga on the first show of the new tour

Lady Gaga and Kevin Parker of Tame Impala

Yesterday (09) in the night, the Tame Impala he began to tour in support of their new album The Slow Rushwith a show in San Diego, california.

There Kevin Parker and the company had 20 songs, one of which was a cover of the “Perfect Illusion”launched by the Lady Gaga on the drive Joannefrom the end of 2016.

The connection between the icon of the new psychedelia with the pop queen doesn’t seem very clear, it is worth noting that the song was written and produced by a partnership involving the two, in addition to the Mark Ronson and BloodPop.

You can watch the video and see the track list in the slideshow right below.

Tame Impala in San Diego, california – set List

  1. One More Year (live Debut)
  2. Borderline personality
  3. The Reality-in-Motion (live Debut)
  4. Posthumous Forgiveness (live Debut)
  5. Alter Ego
  6. Perfect Illusion (Lady Gaga cover) (live Debut)
  7. Expectation (for the First time since 2012)
  8. Lost In Yesterday
  9. The Elephant
  10. Breathe Deeper
  11. Apocalypse Dreams
  12. Past Life ” (live Debut)
  13. Nangs
  14. Feels Like We Only Go Backwards
  15. New Person, Same Old Mistakes
  16. Is It True (live Debut)
  17. Glimmer (live Debut)
  18. Let It Happen
    Bis:
  19. The Less I Know the Better
  20. Eventually



