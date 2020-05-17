Tame Impala plays the hit song of Lady Gaga on the first show of the new tour

Yesterday (09) in the night, the Tame Impala he began to tour in support of their new album The Slow Rushwith a show in San Diego, california.

There Kevin Parker and the company had 20 songs, one of which was a cover of the “Perfect Illusion”launched by the Lady Gaga on the drive Joannefrom the end of 2016.

The connection between the icon of the new psychedelia with the pop queen doesn’t seem very clear, it is worth noting that the song was written and produced by a partnership involving the two, in addition to the Mark Ronson and BloodPop.

You can watch the video and see the track list in the slideshow right below.

Tame Impala in San Diego, california – set List

tame impala just played the perfect illusion I pic.twitter.com/mPZAC2cadf — chris (@chrisvhayton) March 10, 2020

.@tameimpala adds “Perfect Illusion” to their tour list! Her and Kevin Parker, “the band”s lead vocalist, worked on the song,” back in the end of 2016. ✨ pic.twitter.com/cRm4h6POEI I’m just a NOTIFY (@gaganotify) March 10, 2020