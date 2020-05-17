Taylor Swift is a performance of the song, which deals with the fight against cancer

In the final stage of the festival, “One World: Together At Home,” said one of the singers with the highest number of hits in the history of the music industry: Taylor Swift; The blonde gave a performance filled with emotion of the “Soon You’ll Get Better”, the track from his latest album “Lover.” It was the first live performance Taylor did of that song.

In the words of the song deals with the fight against cancer by Andrea Swift-mother of Taylor. The mother has begun to tackle the disease in the year 2015. At the start of 2019 at the latest, ” Taylor told Vogue magazine that, with the disease, and Andrea had returned. “We, as a family, we’ve decided to put it on the album, and it’s something that I’m really proud of it, but it’s really, really hard. It is difficult to deal emotionally with that song”, Taylor said at the time, revealing that he talked seriously with your family before you discuss the matter publicly.

Recommended content: