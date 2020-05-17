The controversial video of a model displaying her curves in the street: “I’m sorry if their boyfriends are watching”

Radio Mitre Shows

7 February, 2020 22:46

The young man surprised her followers on Instagram by sharing this video walking through the streets of Ibiza while lucy your silhouette.

Demi Rose is a English model of great impact on social networks, where they share images of their day-to-day and their exorbitant trips around the world. In this case, it generated a great controversy due to a video published by walking the streets of Ibiza, while lucy’s figure.

During the filming, you can see the model climbing a stairway on the street of the Spanish island wearing a sarong with transparencies, which leaves in evidence his silhouette. Around you, observe people who do not stop to look at her.

“I’m sorry (girls) if their boyfriends are watching”, wrote the model alongside the video, and his fans were not long in leaving comments of all kinds. In Instagram, Demi Rose has over 12.9 million followers.

But not only were they criticized for their actions, as some netizens did not stop halagarla. “I will ask my boyfriend if he has seen your post and but I will show it I” wrote a fan.

How does the model keep her figure

The model you enter is also a great passionate of the physical training and healthy living, which enables it to maintain its splendid silhouette.

“I try to keep myself as healthy as possible. They all say that I am the healthier person that you know. My figure weight increases rapidly. Any bad thing that as, my body feels the effect and simply increases weight. That means no birthday cake,” said some time ago in an interview with Mail Online.

