The daughter of Brad Pitt, and she asked for a treat, Jennifer Aniston as “mother.”

Sbe the many of the rumors running about the alleged relationship of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. In this matter, at this time, according to the magazine New Idea, the children from the Pitt, and they have contributed to the fact that the novel grows.

According to the publication, Shiloh, 13 years old, expressed his desire to deal Aniston as a “mother”, after the two had come on, something that has happened prior to the creation of the the pandemic.

A source came to the realization that they have spent lots of time together, and that “they have developed a special bond”. It is also pointed out that She will have had a role in Shiloh, in the project in which it is involved.

Of course, Angelina Diamond this is the worst thing that could have happened to me.

It should be noted that, to date, none of the states involved has commented publicly on the matter.

Also read: Brad Pitt, the most close to the children the pandemic