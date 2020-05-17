The documents reveal the details of the charges for a Amber Heard, against his Wife – 03/01/2019

For the first time from 2016, claims Amber Heard and Johnny Depp at the court hearings, which resulted in her turbulent divorce, was revealed in a document obtained by “The Hollywood Reporter”.

The testimonials throw light on the allegations of domestic violence that you Heard he made against the Wife. “Johnny and I were talking to his other personality, the part of it that is not present when it hit me, like, ‘the monster’. Years ago we used this term. I’ve had a lot of fear of the monster,” the actress said in a deposition in August of that year.

According to the report, Heard on the evening of the 21st of may, 2016, that has been put in for the divorce of actors, Depp yanked the phone from her hand while she was talking with a friend who was Tillett Wright, and threw the instrument in his direction, hitting his face.

She further alleged that the Wife held her up by her hair, and she screamed for help at the moment. Depp would have broken many of the glass objects on the floor of the apartment that they shared, as well as having thrown off chandeliers and a table lamp for the cômidos.

It was not long after the start of the fight, according to Heard, who is your friend, Raquel Pennington has come on to the site. Pennington, who lives nearby, received a message from the Heard, asking for help, and testified in front of the lawyers, who heard the Wife screaming inside the apartment.

The noise he made with the security of your own Wife to come into the spot, and convinced him to go. Pennington testified that it took “dozens and dozens of photos of bruises and injuries inflicted by the Wife on Heard island during the relationship, including on the fateful night of the breakup.

When asked by counsel for the Wife, if ever there was, herself, assaulted then-husband, Heard replied “it was the best he could to defend himself from it. The actress pointed out that the Wife is the larger and physically stronger than she is.

The documents also show how the versions of conflict of the police officers that showed up at the apartment shortly after the fight ended. According to the police officer, Melissa Saenz, Heard he refused to say his name, so that she does not recognize him. In addition to this, there was broken glass on the floor, and on the face of the actress is not aprentava bruises.

Heard said he did not talked with law enforcement officials in a manner that is more open at the time, on the recommendation of his attorney. Pennington, a friend of the actress says that the police have seen the damage caused to the apartment by the Wife, and that nothing had been cleaned before their arrival.

Your own Wife appears in the document, saying that in the testimony that you Heard, was the person in an abusive relationship. According to him, she gave him two blows in the face,” on the evening of the 21st of April, 2016, when he’s late for a dinner party celebrating her birthday.

The documents in the divorce of actors have been revealed as part of a process of the Wife and against the british newspaper “The Sun”. The actor has stated that ” the vehicle of slander and defamation for calling it a “espancador of women” in the headline.