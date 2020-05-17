The muses! Salma Hayek poses with Penelope Cruz: “Good friends are for always” – the one Who

+



Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Two of the muses of the international, which shook the structures of Hollywood, for decades, modeled coladinhas and demonstrate the love that each of them has for each other.

Mexico Salma Hayekat 50 years old, family coladinha the Spanish Penelope Cruz is 42, and if it is melted in the caption of the post made on Instagram, in the late afternoon of Tuesday (10).

“Good friends are for always”, he wrote, Salma, which is also used hashtags such as “Spain,” “Mexico,” and “Penelope Cruz,” to pay tribute to a friend of mine. Penelope has published in a other, click on one of the two black-and-white, and also spoke of admiration for Salma. “Good morning, #friends, #parasempre #salma”.

