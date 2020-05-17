The revealed facts and firsts about the children the French Angelina Jolie

In 2016, when you get divorced, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were the couple, the most powerful in the world. As a result, the famous, turning the subject matter to each and every step.
The consequence of this is that the child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have also been the target of media from a very early age. Maddox, Pax, Zahara, and Shiloh is always turned in the news, as well as their parents are famous.
As incredible as it may seem, the two children of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were able to have more privacy. Maybe the parents have learned to deal with it after so many experiences with you. That is, in the case of the twins, Vivienne and Knox. The fans know a little more about the twins and the French couple in Hollywood the two of them were born in Nice on July 12, 2008. Article to put an end to this curiosity, the centre of the Film presents the facts previously unreleased, about the twins of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.
Vivienne and Knox have shown a spirit of enterprise. By 2019, the two of them were seen selling packages of biscuits for the dogs at an amusement park in the world. They were followed by Angelina Jolie, in a good lesson for the children to add value to the work effort. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie did not choose at random the names of Vivienne, and Knox. The name of the Hotel is Marcheline, such as the maternal grandmother, who passed away one year before the child was born to them. However, the Knox is a tribute to the grandfather of Brad Pitt, who calls himself Hal Knox. Vivienne and Knox have a different relationship with education. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have decided to give the school to them. The decision is due to the work of the parents, who are often on the road. Vivienne and Knox could end up following in the footsteps of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. For the sake of the mother, the children, the French also appeared in two other films. They have to have the credits on the Kung Fu Panda 3, and in the Future. In the magazines People and Hello have been able to make out the first pictures of Vivienne and Knox, although at the time of birth. As a result, the publications have shown that Knox is older by 1 minute. The boy was born at 18h27, while the little girl was born at 18h28.
As it is seen in the appearances of the twins, Vivienne prefers the clothing of a gender-neutral. The girl just follows the style of her sister Shiloh, who also likes to dress up in the same way. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have stated that they leave their children to choose the right style of clothes that you feel most comfortable with. Vivienne and Knox are responsible for some of the household chores. The children are responsible for tidying up the room, take the dogs out for a walk, and helping with meals.
