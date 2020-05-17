The revealed facts and firsts about the children the French Angelina Jolie

Vivienne and Knox have shown a spirit of enterprise. By 2019, the two of them were seen selling packages of biscuits for the dogs at an amusement park in the world. They were followed by Angelina Jolie, in a good lesson for the children to add value to the work effort.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie did not choose at random the names of Vivienne, and Knox. The name of the Hotel is Marcheline, such as the maternal grandmother, who passed away one year before the child was born to them. However, the Knox is a tribute to the grandfather of Brad Pitt, who calls himself Hal Knox.

Vivienne and Knox have a different relationship with education. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have decided to give the school to them. The decision is due to the work of the parents, who are often on the road.

Vivienne and Knox could end up following in the footsteps of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. For the sake of the mother, the children, the French also appeared in two other films. They have to have the credits on the Kung Fu Panda 3, and in the Future.

In the magazines People and Hello have been able to make out the first pictures of Vivienne and Knox, although at the time of birth. As a result, the publications have shown that Knox is older by 1 minute. The boy was born at 18h27, while the little girl was born at 18h28.

